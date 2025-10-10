Edit Profile
    BKI terror module busted: Jalandhar cops seize 2.5kg IED, two held

    Probe reveals IED was intended for targeted terror attack by module operated by UK-based handlers on Harwinder Rinda’s directions

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:52 AM IST
    By Navrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
    The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda.

    The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module and recovered 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control, police said on Thursday. (HT)
    Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the two operatives, Gurjinder Singh of Athwal village and Deewan Singh, Nikko Saran Kalan village of Gurdaspur, were apprehended from Jalandhar, and 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control were recovered from them.

    The police teams have also impounded a black-coloured Hero Splendor motorcycle, which the accused were travelling on.

    Sharing operational details, the DGP said that following the reliable inputs, teams from the CI wing, Jalandhar, launched an intelligence-based operation and apprehended both the suspects from the Guru Nanakpura area in Jalandhar, when they were going to deliver the consignment to another party.

    “Further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, and to identify the persons who were supposed to receive the consignment,” DGP Yadav said.

    “Preliminary investigation reveals that both the arrested persons were receiving instructions from their UK-based operatives, Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai. It has been revealed that the recovered RDX-based IED was intended for a targeted terror attack,” he said.

    The FIR has been registered at the police station, SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Substances Act.

