BKU Charuni: Farmers observe six-hours fast in Haryana

Farmers and activists affiliated to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Charuni) on Friday observed a six-hours fast in the state to express their solidarity with Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been observing fast since November 26 at Khanauri on Haryana and Punjab border. The farmers also criticised the state government for not letting their protesting comrades at Shambhu and against union government for not paying heed to their demands for a law ensuring guarantee of procurement of crops on MSP. (HT Photo)

The protest was held at all the district headquarters where 11 farmers also observed a hunger strike from 10 am to 4 pm on the same day.

The protest was held at the DC offices of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal and other parts of the state.

Union’s Ambala district president Malkit Singh said that the union government must accept the demand of the protesting farmers by holding a meeting with them.

Similarly, Yamunanagar district president Sanju Gudiana, who also held a fast, said, “Our fellow farmers are facing tear gas shells and water cannon at Shambhu, but the government is not ready to listen to them. Legal guarantee of MSP on all crops was a major promise, but it was not fulfilled yet and government must accept our demand.”