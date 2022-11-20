Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU- Charuni writes to Khattar over delay in fixing Sugarcane price

BKU- Charuni writes to Khattar over delay in fixing Sugarcane price

Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:46 AM IST

The union’s president Gurnam Singh Charuni, in a letter to Khattar, said that the crushing season 2022-23 of most of the sugar mills in the state have already started, but the government has not fixed the SAP yet

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Agitated over the delay in the announcement of the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking his immediate intervention to announce the SAP.

The union’s president Gurnam Singh Charuni, in a letter to Khattar, said that the crushing season 2022-23 of most of the sugar mills in the state have already started, but the government has not fixed the SAP yet.

“The prices of the sugarcane crop be fixed before commencing of sugar mills,” he added.

Charuni also demanded that the SAP for sugarcane be fixed at 450 per quintal from 362 of the last year, saying that farmers were suffering because of several diseases that have affected the yield badly.

He also mentioned 20 per quintal hike by the Punjab government, which has fixed the SAP to 380 a quintal.

“You are requested to increase SAP to provide relief to farmers as they have to spend extra on the input cost, including pesticides and fertilizers to protect crop from diseases,” he said.

Haryana director general of agriculture and farmers welfare department Hardeep Singh said that the department had earlier said that a proposal regarding the Sugarcane SAP has been submitted to the chief minister’s office.

