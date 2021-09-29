BKU faction gives call to fight ‘corporate imperialism’ amid protests against 3 laws

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) on Tuesday gave a call to all sections to unite against what it called the “corporate imperialist forces” amid the ongoing agitation against the central government’s three contentious farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, agricultural workers, youth and women, who gathered at the Barnala grain market on the occasion of the 114th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, raised slogans demanding repeal of the farm laws.

BKU (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “Imperialist exploitation is the real cause behind the problems of indebtedness, suicides, poverty, inflation and unemployment among farmers, workers and other sections of the society. The three black laws are an integral part of the policies being imposed upon people by such forces in collaboration with the governments.”

By taking inspiration from the life and ideology of Bhagat Singh, the present struggle will continue not only till these black laws are repealed but also till the country is liberated from the blood sucking exploitation of the corporate imperialists and their collaborators, he added.

Union’s general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said their fight was not just against the Delhi or Modi government but also the capitalist imperialism. “All private companies across the globe are supporting governments,” he said.

Harinder Bindu, BKU women wing’s leader, said women have proved that they could lead the struggle. “Women are fighting against the black laws in a big way,” she added.

Lachhman Singh Sewewala of the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union said the peasant movement has opened the way for a resolute defeat of the Modi government’s policies of communalism, casteism and sectarian nationalism.