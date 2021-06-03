Black fungus cases cross 200 mark in Chandigarh hospitals

The number of black fungus cases crossed the 200 mark in Chandigarh on Wednesday. According to health authorities, eight patients, including three from the city, have succumbed to the fungal infection at local hospitals.

Mucormycosis, or black fungus, is a rare but serious type of fungal infection that requires medication or removal surgery. It is being reported among people who have recovered from Covid-19, as the virus potentially weakens the body’s immune response. The rate is much higher among those with diabetes or those who have taken steroids during Covid-19 treatment.

As on Wednesday, there are 201 patients, including 147 at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). While 50 patients are being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, three are admitted to Healing Hospital and one to Mukat Hospital. Among these patients, 25 are from Chandigarh and the remaining 176 from other states.

“Even before the pandemic, rates of mucormycosis in India were about 70 times higher when compared to the rest of the world,” said Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head, medical microbiology, PGIMER.

Dr Chakrabarti said a drop in new cases will be seen with consciousness about glycemic (sugar) control and reducing the use of steroids.

“Covid imbalances your immunity. We have seen that up to 42 days post Covid infection, people can acquire mucormycosis. People who have recovered, especially those with diabetes, should wear masks at least for a month, even at home,” he said.