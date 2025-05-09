Blackout, sirens: Tricity holds its breath as tensions rise on western borders

As Pakistan intensified attempts to hit various installations along India’s western borders, the tricity observed a three-hour blackout on Thursday night as a pre-emptive measure. Lights out at CHB flats in Sector 63 amid an administration imposed blackout in Chandigarh amid Pak shelling on border states. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Air raid sirens went off around 9.30 pm with the administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula snapping power till midnight.

In view of the rapidly changing situation, the administrations of the three cities have declared a holiday in all government and private schools on Friday and Saturday.

Panjab University also has postponed all exams scheduled for May 9, 10 & 12.

Additionally, security was beefed up around all key installations in the tricity, including the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Doordarshan Kendra, Sector 37; Water Works, Sectors 26, 32, and 39 (West); 220 KV Sub Station, Manimajra and 66 KV Sub Station, IT Park. The Indian Air Force had already taken command of the Airport on Wednesday morning, right after India carried out missile strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In view of Pakistan’s failed attempt to target 15 military locations in the country, including Chandigarh, additional security was deployed around the Airport.

To be sure, Chandigarh and its surrounding areas host several military facilities, including the Chandigarh Air Force Station, and Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir.

As per information, additional PCR vehicles have been deployed around the airport and special police barricades have been installed 100 metres before the airport entrance, where all approaching vehicles are being stopped for checking.

The airport remains closed for civilians with all 52 flights, including two international ones, remaining grounded. Only airline operators and essential support staff from Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAI) are being permitted entry, according to officials. Despite the suspension of flights, some hopeful passengers continued to arrive at the airport on Thursday, anticipating the possibility of boarding flights to their intended destinations. A senior police officer confirmed that they have intensified patrolling in and around the airport perimeter. Four to five PCR vehicles have been assigned to patrol the airport boundary wall continuously and keep strict vigil on any suspicious activity.

As per those in the know of the matter, community centres across Chandigarh have been earmarked for potential military use and emergency shelter. Special green corridors are also created in the city to facilitate swift movement of military convoys and vehicles.

As a precautionary measure, the Mohali district administration has declared the jurisdiction of

Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar as a “no flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from May 8 to July 5. This order shall not be applicable to law enforcement agencies including police, paramilitary, Air Force, Special Protection Group personnel and persons authorised by the competent government authority.

To safeguard public interest and maintain smooth availability of essential goods, the

Mohali district magistrate has also prohibited the stockpiling of essential goods, such as food items, petrol, diesel, fodder, and other daily necessities.

Medics’ told to remain on stand by

All medical institutions have been directed to operate in emergency mode. The UT health department has cancelled the leaves of all medical officers and staff at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and Urban Health Centres. The staff has been asked to remain available round-the-clock and report for duty at short notice. Medical infrastructure is being audited to ensure full readiness in case of casualties.

The summer vacations of doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research have been deferred. Medical officers are directed to remain on-call and be prepared for mass casualty situations, if needed.

Security intensified, leaves cancelled for police too

Following directives from the inspector general of police (IGP) and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh Police have suspended all casual and earned leaves for personnel. Officers currently on leave have been ordered to report back immediately. An intensive search and verification drive is also being launched across the city. All station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to carry out thorough inspections of hotels, guest houses, inns, dharamshalas, and rented accommodations.

A police official said, “We are conducting surprise checks and verifying identities of guests and tenants to ensure no suspicious elements take advantage of the current situation. We are in liaison with the army and will provide all assistance at the time of emergency.”

Mock drill: Students of 13 schools near Airforce base evacuated

Earlier in the day, students of 13 schools located near the Indian Air Force base in Chandigarh, were evacuated as part of a mock drill. The students were asked to leave at 11am. Officials maintained that it was a routine mock drill and there were no inputs of any threats to these schools.

Principal of Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Parveena John Singh said they received a message from the UT department around 11 am. “We keep organising such drills annually, so we were prepared. Our buses started leaving the campus 10-15 minutes within receiving the message from the UT. In a few cases, teachers also dropped the kids home,” she said.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We conducted a real-time mock drill to understand the time taken to completely vacate the school and understand the issues and difficulties faced. The authorities have learnt a lot from this exercise for which we received support from the parents and schools and this will help us remain alert to any eventuality.”

Kataria inspects power station, water plant

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited two key infrastructure facilities of the city—the power station at Kishangarh and the water plant located in Sector 28 during the day. At the Kishangarh Power Station, the administrator reviewed the current power load management strategies and contingency measures in place for peak demand periods. He directed officials to ensure the highest standards of maintenance and service delivery.’

Talking to media persons after watching a comprehensive civil defence mock drill conducted by the Chandigarh Administration at Neelam Theatre, Sector 17, Kataria remarked: “Every kind of preparation is necessary for the nation to be prepared for any situation... I believe preparing everything is necessary for the safety of the nation.” He emphasized that comprehensive readiness at all levels is critical to safeguarding the country.