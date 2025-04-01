Blast at police post in Patiala triggers panic, no casualty

A blast was reported at Badshahpur police post in Patiala district early on Tuesday, triggering panic amid rumours of a grenade attack. Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh leading the search operation near the Badshahpur police post on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police said no trace of any explosive was found in and around the post and no one was injured.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh, who reached the post, said, “Around 2am, a blast-like sound was heard. So far, we have not found anything that points towards a grenade attack. No residue of any explosive has been found so far. A thorough investigation is on.”

The police said that windowpanes of a cooperative society office that shares a wall with the police post had developed cracks due to the loud sound.

Rishipal Gupta, a resident of the area, said, “We woke up to a loud explosion. There was panic as everyone got scared.”

This is the first such incident in Patiala district in a series of back-to-back attacks on police establishments, particularly in the border districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur, since November 2024 that have become a major challenge for Punjab Police.

The incident comes a fortnight after Gursidak Singh, alias Sidak, wanted for the grenade attack on the Thakur Dwara temple in Amritsar, was killed in an exchange of fire with police at Bal Sachander village near Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in the Rajasansi area of Amritsar. Another suspect, Vishal, managed to flee and efforts were on to arrest him, the police said.

Ten explosions took place outside police installations in Punjab between November 2024 and February 2025. The last such blast took place at a non-operational police chowki near the Fatehgarh Churian bypass in Amritsar district on February 3. Though there were no casualties in the blasts, they triggered panic in the border districts.

The police suspect the role of Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), behind the incidents.

On November 23 last year, when an improvised explosive device (IED) was placed at the Ajnala police station. Two accused, Jashandeep Singh and a 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with the incident.

On December 2, a hand-grenade was lobbed at the Asron police post in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Three members of the KZF terror module — Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, and Harjot Singh — were arrested for their involvement.

On December 17, a hand-grenade was thrown at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar. Two accused, Gurjeet Singh and Baljit Singh, were arrested for their role in the attack.

A similar incident occurred on December 18, when a grenade attack took place at the Bakshiwala Police Post in Gurdaspur. Three operatives, Varinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, were killed in an encounter in Pilibhit between the joint police teams of Pilibhit and Punjab police.