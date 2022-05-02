Blaze breaks out in vegetable market shed in Ludhiana

Panic gripped a vegetable market at Bahadurke Road, near Jalandhar bypass, after a fire broke at one of the temporary sheds near Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening.

A labourer who was sleeping inside the temporary shed had a narrow escape. A gas cylinder kept in the shed also exploded. The fire broke out at around 4:30pm.

It is learnt that a tea stall was being run in the shed and a large number of plastic crates had been kept there. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but the flames spread quickly due to the presence of crates. The vegetables were gutted, and adjoining shops were also damaged.

Black plumes of smoke rose from the site, and a video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Residents were seen pulling crates to stop the flames from spreading to nearby shops.

The vendors said that a heavy rush of visitors is seen in the market on a daily basis, except on Sunday, otherwise a major tragedy may have taken place.

After the vendors raised the alarm, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighters doused the flames in around half-an-hour.

Unauthorised storage of plastic crates

Fruit and Vegetable Commission Agents Association secretary Amarvir Singh said, “We have been appealing the commission and vendors to stop unauthorised storage of plastic crates in the market, as they catch fire quickly.”

“A large number of crates had also caught fire in November 2020. It was fortunate that no one got injured and the market committee should take concrete action to avoid such incidents in future,” said Singh.

Market committee secretary Tek Bahadur said vendors are not allowed store crates in the market, and notices had also been issued to them in the past. “I will issue a letter directing vendors to remove the plastic crates on Monday,” he said.