Blaze breaks out in vegetable market shed in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a vegetable market at Bahadurke Road, near Jalandhar bypass, after a fire broke at one of the temporary sheds near Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening.
A labourer who was sleeping inside the temporary shed had a narrow escape. A gas cylinder kept in the shed also exploded. The fire broke out at around 4:30pm.
It is learnt that a tea stall was being run in the shed and a large number of plastic crates had been kept there. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but the flames spread quickly due to the presence of crates. The vegetables were gutted, and adjoining shops were also damaged.
Black plumes of smoke rose from the site, and a video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Residents were seen pulling crates to stop the flames from spreading to nearby shops.
The vendors said that a heavy rush of visitors is seen in the market on a daily basis, except on Sunday, otherwise a major tragedy may have taken place.
After the vendors raised the alarm, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighters doused the flames in around half-an-hour.
Unauthorised storage of plastic crates
Fruit and Vegetable Commission Agents Association secretary Amarvir Singh said, “We have been appealing the commission and vendors to stop unauthorised storage of plastic crates in the market, as they catch fire quickly.”
“A large number of crates had also caught fire in November 2020. It was fortunate that no one got injured and the market committee should take concrete action to avoid such incidents in future,” said Singh.
Market committee secretary Tek Bahadur said vendors are not allowed store crates in the market, and notices had also been issued to them in the past. “I will issue a letter directing vendors to remove the plastic crates on Monday,” he said.
PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga
With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute. Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology's Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”
ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite
The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city. The temperature at Delhi's base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5C. Also Read Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory.
Three held for robbing man of phone, bag near Chandigarh’s ISBT-43
Police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native on April 27. The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Narkhera village, Bareilly district, UP, had hailed an auto from ISBT, Sector 43, with the three accused already in it. The auto driver, however, dropped all four near the Sector 43 roundabout after a dispute over the fare. As Lal walked away, the three accused followed him and snatched his phone.
J&K admn has set unreasonable conditions for Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid mgmt body
The managing body of Kashmir's grand mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “thwarting” the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by imposing “unreasonable conditions”. “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid regrets unreasonable conditions imposed by authorities, thwarting Eid prayers,” the body said in a statement. Eid-uld-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir Valley on Monday or Tuesday subject to appearance of the new moon.
