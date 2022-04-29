Blistering heat in Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram hottest at 45.6 deg Celsius
Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius.
Gurugram was the hottest place in Haryana, while common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
In Punjab, Patiala and Bathinda recorded highs of 43.6 degrees Celsius each, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius, and Amritsar and Jalandhar 43 degrees Celsius each, the report added.
-
Bihar: Over 100k farmers acquainted with climate-resilient agri methods
Over 100,000 farmers have been acquainted with climate-resilient agricultural methods in Bihar since a pilot project was launched for the purpose in 2019 across 40 villages in eight districts. The project was extended to 190 villages across 38 districts in 2020. Bihar faces regular droughts and floods which prompted the government to take steps to save agriculture and agriculturists from the growing climate-related vulnerabilities. Fourteen cropping systems have been identified for demonstration.
-
Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius
Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.
-
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem". The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai likely to discuss cabinet rejig with Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
-
Ugandan student's death at Bengaluru Institute hostel sparks protests
A Ugandan student of the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru, tragically fell to death from the sixth floor of the University's hostel. The incident has led to huge protests from students. The deceased has been identified as a woman in her early 20s, Agasha Asiina, was a native of Mbarara, in the western region of Uganda and was a final-year student pursuing BBA at the GITAM University.
