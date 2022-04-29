Blistering heat in Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram hottest at 45.6 deg Celsius

Bihar: Over 100k farmers acquainted with climate-resilient agri methods

Over 100,000 farmers have been acquainted with climate-resilient agricultural methods in Bihar since a pilot project was launched for the purpose in 2019 across 40 villages in eight districts. The project was extended to 190 villages across 38 districts in 2020. Bihar faces regular droughts and floods which prompted the government to take steps to save agriculture and agriculturists from the growing climate-related vulnerabilities. Fourteen cropping systems have been identified for demonstration.