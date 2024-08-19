Bodies of man & woman from UP found in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A man was found hanging from a tree while a woman’s body was spotted near his corpse at Chohal village in Hoshiarpur district on Sunday. The duo hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were living in Jalandhar, police said. Two bodies found at Chohal village in Hoshiarpur district on Sunday (HT Photo)

Hoshiarpur Sadar SHO Som Nath identified the deceased as Sandeep Tiwari, 22, and Pooja, 25. “The families of the deceased are migrant workers,” he said.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia suspect suicide.

“Tiwari had allegedly sent a message to his friend on Saturday, saying that he intends to hang himself at the place they often went for outings. Upon receiving the message, Tiwari’s friend informed the police and they reached the spot,” Bahia said.

“A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence from the spot. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of their deaths. A probe into the case is on,” Bahia added.