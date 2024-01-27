Bodies of man, woman retrieved from Sirhind Canal in Doraha

The bodies of a man and a woman were retrieved from the Sirhind Canal in Doraha on Friday night. Police said the duo’s wrists had been bound together with a cloth, leading to suspicion that it may have been a suicide pact. Passersby had noticed the bodies floating in the canal and informed the police. (HT File/Representational image)

As per information, the woman hails from Rupalon village while the man is a resident of Jatana village in Khanna. Their families had filed separate missing person complaints about a week ago.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh of the Khanna Sadar police station said that passersby had noticed the bodies floating in the canal and informed the police. Following this, the bodies were retrieved and sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The ASI said that the families of both victims have been informed and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.

Help is just a call away: Medical consultation 104 (24x7) suicide prevention helpline.