Bodies of Nepalese woman, infant found hanging in Shimla’s Ratnari
The bodies of a Nepalese woman and her nine-month-old child were found hanging at Ratnari village in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday.
The woman’s husband, a labourer, had found the bodies when he returned from work on Sunday. The family worked in a local apple orchard.
The husband informed the orchard owner and took down the bodies before the arrival of the police.
As soon as the information regarding the case was received, a team from the Kotkhai police station reached the spot and launched a probe.
The family is originally from Nepal and lived at an orchard in Ratnari.
The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.
A team of forensic experts has also visited the spot to collect evidences.
Kotkhai police station in-charge Madan Lal said a case has been registered and further investigations are on.
