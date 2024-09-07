Bodies of three youths fished out from Beas near Goindwal Sahib, one missing

The divers fished out the bodies of three missing youths from Beas near Goindwal Sahib on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit (19), Ankit (19) and Gollu (19), who were staying in a rented accommodation in Jalandhar’s Urban Estate.

Four friends from Jalandhar were washed away due to strong currents of the Beas on Sunday, when they, along with their families, had gone to the riverbank to perform a religious ceremony. The youths went for a swim and were swept away by strong currents.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit (19), Ankit (19) and Gollu (19), who were staying in a rented accommodation in Jalandhar’s Urban Estate. The divers were still looking for the fourth missing youth, identified as Dheeraj. All the deceased originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur area.

Police said the bodies have been shifted to a local civil hospital for post-mortem. “The search is on to retrieve the body of Dheeraj. A special team of divers from Hoshiarpur has been called to conduct rescue operations,” the police added.