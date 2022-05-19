Body found in field in Ludhiana: Liquor vend employee robbed, bludgeoned to death

A liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field near Bhagwanpura village of Samrala on Thursday. Police suspect that he was murdered during a robbery bid.

The victim, Yadwinder Singh, 35, of Motio village, Samrala, was a salesperson at a liquor vend, owned by former Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Chamkaur Sahib.

Samrala station house officer (SHO) inspector Surinder Singh said, “The victim was visiting his family after one month. He had withdrawn two months’ salary before coming home, and was carrying around ₹25,000 with him.”

“The accused, who was riding a bike, had called his wife to tell her that he was on his way and would be reaching in a few minutes. However, when he did not reach home till morning, his wife and relatives started looking for him. Meanwhile, some villagers found his body, and alerted the police,” he said.

The wooden logs and sticks used to bludgeon the victim were found near the body. “The body had been dragged to the field. It appears that the victim had resisted the robbery bid, after which the accused thrashed him.”

His damaged motorcycle was found 250m away from the body. The victim is survived by his wife and three children. His family said he had withdrawn the money to pay his children’s school fee.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.