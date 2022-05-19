Body found in field in Ludhiana: Liquor vend employee robbed, bludgeoned to death
A liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field near Bhagwanpura village of Samrala on Thursday. Police suspect that he was murdered during a robbery bid.
The victim, Yadwinder Singh, 35, of Motio village, Samrala, was a salesperson at a liquor vend, owned by former Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Chamkaur Sahib.
Samrala station house officer (SHO) inspector Surinder Singh said, “The victim was visiting his family after one month. He had withdrawn two months’ salary before coming home, and was carrying around ₹25,000 with him.”
“The accused, who was riding a bike, had called his wife to tell her that he was on his way and would be reaching in a few minutes. However, when he did not reach home till morning, his wife and relatives started looking for him. Meanwhile, some villagers found his body, and alerted the police,” he said.
The wooden logs and sticks used to bludgeon the victim were found near the body. “The body had been dragged to the field. It appears that the victim had resisted the robbery bid, after which the accused thrashed him.”
His damaged motorcycle was found 250m away from the body. The victim is survived by his wife and three children. His family said he had withdrawn the money to pay his children’s school fee.
A murder case has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
1 dead, six injured in factory fire in east Delhi’s New Mustafabad
A 42-year-old man was charred to death while at least six others, including a woman, suffered serious burns on Thursday noon after a fire broke out following an explosion in a factory in north-east Delhi's New Mustafabad area, police and fire officials said. Officials said while Inderjeet Pandey, 42, was severely burnt and succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, the other six injured workers also suffered burns all over their bodies.
-
Akhilesh Yadav’s temple remarks spark off controversy, BJP hits back
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav's fresh remarks in the wake of the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque issue have sparked off a controversy. “Would he dare to make a statement like 'make a mazaar anywhere, drape it with a sheet, and a religious place is ready'. He can't even dare to say such a thing. He cannot dare to speak a word against Islam,”uP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathii said.
-
Decision to fix stands, routes for autorickshaws angers drivers in Ghaziabad
To reign in on autorickshaws flouting rules, the Ghaziabad traffic police has fixed and finalised 26 auto stands and identified 31 routes across the city, where autorickshaws will be allowed to operate. Currently, an estimated 15,000 autos ply in the district--a majority of which ply on routes having more passengers. The shared autos are still the most preferred mode of intra-city commuting.
-
UP RERA helps restart 13th incomplete housing project
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Thursday authorised promoter of the Vasundhara Grand housing project to complete the pending project in a time bound manner by May 2023. At present, the project is only 82 percent complete. Only 76 residential and six commercial units are yet to be sold. The RERA will shift the project to the special category of projects under rehabilitation and monitor its progress quarterly.
-
The demand for MBA is still high at Pune varsity, IT engineers enrol in large numbers
One such executive MBA program of the Department of Management Sciences of Savitribai Phule Pune University is in demand. In 2021, for 60 seats, the institute received more than 450 applications and 10 seats increased. The institute has seen a trend of IT engineers enrolling for the course in large numbers. The trend will be seen this year too, said experts. The part-time course is in demand among working professionals from IT industry.
