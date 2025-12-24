Body mix-up at Ludhiana private hospital: Moga family seeks DNA test

Days after a mix-up of bodies at a private hospital on Barewal Road, the family of Manju Diwan of Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana, finally received her body on Monday evening and performed her last rites early Tuesday morning. However, the ordeal continues for the family of Jasbir Kaur Sandhu of Moga, whose body was mistakenly handed over and cremated by the Diwan family, as they have refused to accept the ashes without DNA profiling. Jasbir Kaur’s kin, whose body was mistakenly handed over and cremated by the Ludhiana family, have refused to accept the ashes without DNA profiling. (HT File)

The grave lapse came to light after Orison Hospital allegedly exchanged the bodies of two deceased women kept in its mortuary. Unaware of the error, the Diwan family cremated Jasbir Kaur’s body at the civil lines cremation ground on Saturday and even collected the ashes. The blunder surfaced later, triggering outrage and protest by both families.

On Monday evening, the Diwan family was handed over Manju’s body, which had remained in the hospital mortuary. Her cremation was conducted early Tuesday morning, with only close relatives in attendance.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Kaur Sandhu’s ashes continue to lie at the cremation ground. Her family has approached the Punjab Human Rights Commission and demanded DNA profiling to establish her identity before performing the final rites.

The family has raised serious questions over how the mix-up occurred, pointing out that there was a difference of nearly 30 to 35 kg in the body weight of the two deceased women. They have demanded accountability and scientific verification before taking any further steps.

Punjab government medico-legal officer and forensic expert Dr Charan Kamal Singh said DNA profiling is possible even after cremation, but only under specific conditions. “DNA testing can be conducted if intact bones or teeth are recovered. However, due to extreme heat during cremation, usable biological material may not survive,” he said.

Police have registered an FIR against the hospital management and staff under Sections 380, 403 and 406 of the IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station. SHO sub-inspector Aditya Sharma said the investigation is ongoing and any formal request for DNA testing would be examined as part of the probe.