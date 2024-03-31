Body of 25-year-old found in Kurali, drug overdose suspected

The body of a 25-year-old man was found near Kurali-Rupnagar bypass on Saturday. Police are yet to ascertain if the deceased, who is the son of a tailor, died due to drug overdose. (HT Photo)

The deceased, a resident of Wadali village in Rupnagar, was found unconscious on the roadside with a syringe on his arm.

Police are yet to ascertain if the deceased, who is the son of a tailor, died due to drug overdose.

“We are not sure if he was taking drugs or someone injected it on his arm. There was an injury mark on his foot, the reason behind which will be ascertained post autopsy. The body, which was spotted around 12 pm, has been kept at Kurali civil hospital,” a police officer said. Inquest proceeding have been initiated.