Body of 67-year-old woman found in Karnal

The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in the fields of Sangoha village of Karnal on Wednesday morning, police said. Several police teams including superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, DSP Nayab Singh and forensic teams reached the crime scene. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Kamlesh, who used to live alone at her residence in the village.

Her body was found by a local resident in the fields of the village, after which police were informed.

Several police teams including superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, DSP Nayab Singh and forensic teams reached the crime scene.

His son Ravi, a student at ITI said that his father died over a decade ago and his mother was not in a good mental condition.

“We have been told by the villagers that she was seen in the village on Tuesday evening and we have a suspicion she was murdered by some unknown men,” he told the police.

Police said that prima facie it appeared that she was strangled before her body was dumped.

A police spokesperson said that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons based on her son’s complaint.