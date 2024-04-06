 Body of missing 13-year-old boy found in suitcase in Ambala - Hindustan Times
Body of missing 13-year-old boy found in suitcase in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 06, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The deceased boy, a resident of Himmatpura in Ambala Cantonment, was a student of Class 9. Two days after a 13-year-old boy had gone missing, his body was found stuffed inside a suitcase and placed in a car in Ambala Cantonment on Friday.

The deceased boy, a resident of Himmatpura in Ambala Cantonment, was a student of Class 9.

His family said that he had gone missing on Wednesday and a missing complaint was registered at Parao police station the same day.

On Friday, residents of Dudhla Mandi complained of foul smell from a Honda City SUV parked same morning and police were informed that found the body.

Rajat Gulia, DSP, Ambala Cantt, said that on Thursday, the family received a letter demanding ransom of 4 lakh, and he reached the spot with the police, but no one arrived to receive the money.

“We checked the source of the latter and CCTVs at the spot to gather clues. As the probe was underway, we received information about the body. We have detained the owner of the car for questioning and further probe is underway,” the DSP said.

