Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Body on bench: Court sends sacked ASI to 14 days judicial custody

Body on bench: Court sends sacked ASI to 14 days judicial custody

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The ASI was dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute. The court has sent the accused to 14 days judicial custody

The ASI was dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute. The court has sent the accused to 14 days judicial custody. (HT File)
The ASI was dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute. The court has sent the accused to 14 days judicial custody. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court sent dismissed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashpreet Singh to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday. The ASI was arrested on November 25 after he was found guilty of killing a 23-year-old nurse after raping her.

The body of the victim was found on a bench near a pond in Sohana on November 13. She was a native of Abohar and worked at a private hospital in Panchkula.

The accused, who was dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute, has denied raping and murdering the victim. The accused is married and has two children. He knew the victim for two years.

In his defense, Rashpreet claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with the nurse, and she died due to drug overdose. However, the victim’s post-mortem report, which was submitted a few days ago, says the cause of death was “asphyxia due to throttling”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out