Bomb at Chandigarh Model Jail: Pro-Khalistan outfit member involved; NIA to take over probe, say police
Police investigation into the recovery of a bomb near Model Jail, Sector 51, in April this year has established the involvement of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
With the discovery, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to take over the case.
A close associate of US-based SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani, 45, was also the mastermind of the 2021 Ludhiana court blast case and was arrested in Germany in December last year. Hailing from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, he is known as an expert in radicalising Sikh youth to take part in extremist activities. Along with his Pakistani associates, he is believed to have been allegedly planning to target Delhi and Mumbai as well.
Punjab police had also booked him last year for an alleged plot to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to spread unrest. He has earlier been under investigation for terror-related incidents in Punjab in 2021, apart from allegedly sending consignments of weapons, explosives, drugs, pistols and hand grenades with the help of Pakistan-based operatives.
On April 23, a team of Chandigarh Police’s operations cell had discovered the bomb after noticing smoke near the jail’s wall while patrolling the area. It was concealed in a bag with a box, detonator and some burnt wires. The bomb was defused by a National Security Guard (NSG) team the next day.
The detonator was wrapped in an Urdu Pakistani newspaper. The bag also contained a small polybag of nails and some printouts with “Khalistan Action Force“ written on them. During search of the area, another detonator, along with a mobile phone, was recovered on April 28.
Mobile phone calls established link
During the course of investigation, mobile phone dump data was lifted and CCTV cameras near the spots were analysed.
“Several suspicious numbers were short-listed and one of them was found switched off since the discovery of the bomb. Further analysis revealed that the number was in the name of JS Multani and was used to make an international call to Germany,” said a senior official.
Sources added that scrutiny of the calls revealed that Multani had assured to supply material for the bomb and another call was also made after planting the bomb.
“This was an attempt of separatist organisations to show their presence in the city,” shared a senior police official, not willing to be named.
“Investigations have pointed towards involvement of Multani. We are now in the process of handing over the investigation to NIA,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.
“We have also added requisite sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the FIR registered after the recovery of the bomb on April 23,” added Chahal.
On April 24, police had registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act at the Sector-49 police station. Now, Sections 13, 18 and 20 of the UAPA have been added.
The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Others held guilty in the case, including Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Shamsher Singh and Gurmeet Singh, are also imprisoned here.
Tara and Bheora, along with Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is now imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, had earlier escaped from the Chandigarh jail after digging a 109-foot tunnel in January 2004, while the assassination case was under trial.
Hawara was re-arrested in 2005 for his involvement in the Delhi twin blasts, while Bheora was re-arrested in 2006 by the Delhi Police while planning to set up a base in Delhi.
Chandigarh admn gets cracking to utilise Urban Development Fund
After keeping it on the back-burner for several years, the UT administration has finally made first moves in framing guidelines for using the Urban Development Fund. The fee collected from conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is deposited in UDF and can be used for different development projects in the city. The administration had allowed the conversion of residential leasehold properties to freehold in 2017.
Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days
With a fresh Western Disturbance starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days. IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.
Haryana speaker’s car damaged in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 48
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta suffered a back sprain after a car hit his SUV while he was on his way to the Chandigarh International Airport near Sector 48 on Friday. Apart from the two cars, Gupta's pilot vehicle was also damaged in the accident. As per information, Gupta was on his way to the airport to take a flight to Udaipur to attend an event of the Aggarwal Samaj.
19-year-old BCA student ends life at CGC Landran, hostel warden booked
A 19-year-old student of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the college premises on Thursday night. After his father alleged that the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar, had been harassing the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar's son for months, police booked Kumar for abetment to suicide. The deceased, a native of Gaya, Bihar, was a first-year student of the bachelor of computer application course at the college.
Entry fee at Sector 26 Grain Market: Chandigarh Police blame UT admn for delay in probe
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court, the police have blamed the Chandigarh administration for delay in probe into the FIR registered for illegal levy of entry fee at the Sector-26 grain market. That information had not come forth so far. The case has now been adjourned for July fur further consideration. The contract for operation and management of the parking sites at the grain market were allotted in October 2020.
