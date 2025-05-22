Bomb hoax at Punjab and Haryana high court complex in Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, prompting Chandigarh Police to get the premises evacuated and launch a search. Police conducting a search after the bomb threat at the Punjab and Haryana high court complex in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“An e-mail was sent to the registrar’s office of the high court, claiming that an IED had been planted in the complex. On being informed, police launched a thorough search. No suspicious object has been found,” Chandigarh Police SDPO (Central) Udaypal Singh said.

High court registrar general Sanjiv Berry said that the email was received in the morning and all court proceedings were suspended from 11.30am to 2pm.

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) issued a notice urging all members to remain vigilant and vacate courtrooms as a precautionary measure.

Work came to an abrupt halt at 11.30am and nine courtrooms, including that of the high court chief justice, were vacated as a precaution.

Lawyers and litigants were asked to move out, while police teams, including the bomb disposal squad, took over the premises for inspection.

Security has been heightened in and around the high court, with all vehicles being screened and public entry restricted.

On Wednesday, the deputy commissioner’s office in Ambala was evacuated for a brief period following a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.