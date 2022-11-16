Bond policy row: Five MBBS students booked for instigating protesters in Karnal

: The local police on Monday booked five MBBS students, leading the protest march in the city against the Haryana government’s bond policy, for allegedly instigating other protesters and blocking a road, causing traffic jam for several hours.

As per information, the FIR was registered under sections 109, 283, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against five MBBS students, who were leading 200-250 medical students of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) in a protest march demanding rollback of the bond policy.

In his police complaint, sub-inspector Ram Avtar said that after taking out the protest march, the students reached Ambedkar Chowk and created traffic jam on the congested road for several hours.

He said that the accused were instigating the protesting students for blocking the road. After one and half hours of blockade, police officials tried to convince them, but to no avail.

He said that later the police collected the details of the students who were instigating the protesters and filed the police complaint.

Medical students of the KCGMC have been protesting against the bond policy of the state government for the past two weeks and they have taken out several protest marches and staged dharnas on the issue.

According to the Haryana government’s bond policy introduced in November 2020, the MBBS students have to pay an amount of ₹ 40 lakh as a bond to the state government for admission to a government college.