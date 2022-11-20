Bond policy row: MBBS students protest at PGIMS, services hit

: Medical services at the Post–Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here were hit for an hour on Saturday after MBBS students, who have been protesting against the state government’s bond policy, stayed away from the out-patient department during the period.

Even patients and their relatives sat patiently and supported the demands raised by the protesting students. After an hour from 10am to 11am, the students resumed their work. The medical students have been protesting since November 1.

Sagarika, an MBBS student, said the OPD services remained affected for one hour and they would take strict decisions if their demands were not met.

“We don’t want to create a situation of health emergency but we observed shut down of OPD for one hour to press our demands. If the government fails to hold discussion with us, we will take strict decisions like moving towards Panchkula with our parents and starting stir there,” she added.

According to the state government’s bond policy introduced in November 2020, the MBBS doctors have to pay an amount of ₹ 40 lakh as a bond to the state government for admission to a government college.

According to the new notification dated November 7, “all candidates completing their MBBS course from government medical colleges in the state of Haryana, shall have to execute a tripartite bond at the time of admission amounting to ₹ 36.40 lakh in government medical colleges and ₹ 32.80 lakh in government aided medical colleges i.e MAMC, Agroha which will be signed at the time of admission between the candidate, bank and government.”

“The said loan/bond shall be implemented at the end of MBBS course if the candidate does not opt to serve in the government of Haryana upon selection. The moratorium shall be extended in case of candidate who wishes to pursue post-graduation,” the notification stated.