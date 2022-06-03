Bone selling racket: Cremation ground in-charge, son arrested in Khanna
The in-charge of a cremation ground in Khanna and his son were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a bone selling racket.
The accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh of Ravidas Puri, Khanna, and his son Jaswinder Singh alias Gogi, a locker operator.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Rinku Lakhia of Krishna Nagar, Khanna. Lakhia said that his son passed away in November 2021 and the accused had asked him to bury a piece of his bone at the cremation ground and dig it out when they come to immerse the remains.
Lakhia said that they cremated the body and when the returned the next day, they found that the bone had vanished.
“I decided to catch them red handed, so I contacted the duo and asked them for some bones to perform a ritual. They told me that they can sell me as many bones as I need in exchange for money,” said the complainant.
“I recorded the conversation and lodged a complaint with the police on May 13. After investigation, they registered a case and arrested the duo,” he added.
Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said that an FIR under Sections 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged .
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
