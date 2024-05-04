Book those who downgraded my son’s security: Sidhu Moose Wala’s father

Faridkot Balkaur Singh

Hours after the Punjab government said in the Supreme Court (SC) that Sidhu Moose Wala was killed two days after his security was downgraded, the singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, has demanded registration of a first information report (FIR) against people responsible for it.

The police should also investigate who leaked the security details of his son on social media, Balkaur added.

The Supreme Court was on Friday hearing a plea filed by the state government challenging an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court for the opening of the road to Punjab chief minister’s house in Chandigarh on experimental basis from May 1. Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh, while arguing the case, pointed to the killing of Moose Wala, saying he was killed two days after his security was scaled down.

“If the government has admitted that my son died because his security was downgraded, an FIR should be registered against people responsible for this and police should investigate who leaked his security details on social media,” Balkaur said.

On May 29, 2022, six shooters gunned down singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, when he along with his two aides, was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, 10km from the singer’s native village Moosa. After the killing, Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

“The Punjab government has told many lies about curtailing security of my son, which led to his murder, but the truth always comes out. The state government has admitted to their mistake in the Supreme Court. When the security was downgraded, chief minister Bhagwant Mann was holding the home portfolio, so it must have been done on his directions. If they are admitting on record in the Supreme Court that my son was killed due to the scaling down of the security, they should identify the people responsible for this,” Balkaur said.

“It has been more than a year that government has failed to explain from where jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main conspirator of my son’s murder, gave two interviews to a news channel. I have reliable information that both the interviews were given when Bishnoi was in Punjab Police custody. The officer who facilitated this interview has already fled abroad,” he alleged.

The Punjab Police has categorically denied that Bishnoi’s interviews were conducted from inside a Punjab prison.

The chargesheets filed by the special investigation team (SIT) probing singer’s murder case have no mention of security downgrading.