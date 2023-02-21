Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bootleggers assault 35-year-old man in Punjab’s Sunam

Bootleggers assault 35-year-old man in Punjab’s Sunam

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023

The victim, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Jagatpura Basti in Sunam, is currently undergoing treatment at AIMS, Bathinda. He has suffered over twelve fractures to his feet, legs, wrists, arms and fingers apart from dozens of stitches, officials said

The accused attacking a man who they alleged was a police informer in Sunam. (Videograb)
ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur

The six accused, who brutally assaulted a 35-year-old man in broad daylight in Sunam, are in the business of bootlegging. They attacked the victim suspecting him to be a police informer, police officials, privy to the investigation, said.

The victim, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Jagatpura Basti in Sunam, is currently undergoing treatment at AIMS, Bathinda. He has suffered over twelve fractures to his feet, legs, wrists, arms and fingers apart from dozens of stitches, officials said.

The police have booked the six accused on charges of attempt to murder. The accused attacked the victim with iron rods modified with sharp cutters last Wednesday. They also filmed the entire incident. However, the incident came to the fore on Sunday when the video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said.

Cops have arrested Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sunam, while the other five accused, including the main accused Mani Singh, resident of Jagatpura Basti, Amrik Singh, Lavi Singh, Malkeet Kaur and Gopal Singh, all residents of Sunam, are absconding.

Cops said that the accused are facing multiple cases under Excise Act. The main accused, Mani Singh, is facing a total of 10 FIRs, and out of them, three are under Excise Act.

    Harmandeep Singh

    Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent

