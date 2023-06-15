Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Clash in Borstal jail, one injured

Clash in Borstal jail, one injured

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Vishu Kainth, a member of Shubham Mota gang, suffered injuries in the clash. Kainth, who is facing multiple FIRs, was sent to civil hospital for a medical examination

A clash broke out between two groups of inmates at Borstal Jail on Tuesday, leaving a member of Shubham Arora alias Shubham Mota gang injured.

Clash in Borstal jail, one injured
Clash in Borstal jail, one injured

Vishu Kainth, a member of Shubham Mota gang, suffered injuries in the clash. Kainth, who is facing multiple FIRs, was sent to civil hospital for a medical examination.

The staff at Borstal Jail has initiated an investigation.

Kainth’s family alleged that some of the inmates nursed a rivalry against him and on Tuesday, they assaulted him. The jail officials intervened and rescued him. His family stated that they have requested the jail officials to shift him to some other jail.

Superintendent at Borstal Jail Manpreet Singh Dhillon said that they are investigating the case and will write to the police to lodge an FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gang clash
gang clash
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out