Clash in Borstal jail, one injured

A clash broke out between two groups of inmates at Borstal Jail on Tuesday, leaving a member of Shubham Arora alias Shubham Mota gang injured.

Vishu Kainth, a member of Shubham Mota gang, suffered injuries in the clash. Kainth, who is facing multiple FIRs, was sent to civil hospital for a medical examination.

The staff at Borstal Jail has initiated an investigation.

Kainth’s family alleged that some of the inmates nursed a rivalry against him and on Tuesday, they assaulted him. The jail officials intervened and rescued him. His family stated that they have requested the jail officials to shift him to some other jail.

Superintendent at Borstal Jail Manpreet Singh Dhillon said that they are investigating the case and will write to the police to lodge an FIR.

