Both govt and system will change after polls in Haryana: Selja

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday said that “a wave of change” has been sweeping across Haryana where both the government and the system will change after assembly elections. HT Image

“The government has played with the future of youth in the name of Agniveer. If they attain martyrdom, the government does not even give them the status of a martyr,” Selja, who represents Sirsa Lok Sabh seat, said while addressing an election rally-- Congress’ Sandesh Yatra--in Narnaul of Mahendergarh district.

The Congress leader said price rise has hit every section of the society and crime is also on the rise due to unemployment.

“There is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to crime. The future of the youth is now in jeopardy. The BJP promised jobs, but instead of giving them, they are taking them away,” she claimed, adding extortion cases are rising.

Selja, who is a former Union minister, said peace-loving people of Haryana are troubled by the 10-year rule of the BJP government. Accusing the BJP government of failing on all fronts despite people giving the BJP 10 years to rule the state, Selja said that the BJP has lost its grip and it cannot win a losing battle.

“Haryana has now become a haven for crime and drugs. Women are not safe, incidents of extortion have increased in the state, and bullets are being fired when someone resists. Murders are happening in broad daylight. Every section of society in the state is living in fear,” she alleged, adding that in the Narnaul region, bullets were fired on August 22 and 23 in an extortion case.

She said Narnaul lacked development and the sewer water overflows all over the city. “ ₹34 crore allocated for sewer drains have been embezzled, with no work being completed. No visible action has been taken on the announcements made by the chief minister. No educational institution was opened and although an ITI was announced, there is no sign of its land,” Selja said.

Among others present on this occasion were national president of Mahila Congress Alka Lamba and Congress MLAs Pradeep Chaudhary and Shamsher Singh Gogi, besides former minister Attar Singh Saini, former MLAs Randhir Singh Dheera and Jagjit Singh Sangwan.