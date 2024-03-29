 Bouncer, aide booked for threatening Khanna resident - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bouncer, aide booked for threatening Khanna resident

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 30, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The complainant stated that the accused had been threatening him; the accused went online from their social networking sites and used derogatory remarks against him; he filed a complaint against the accused on November 3, 2023

The Samrala police lodged an FIR against a bouncer and his aide for reportedly threatening a resident of Goh village in Khanna. The victim also alleged that the accused is operating a security agency without permission from the authorities.

The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal of Vishal Nagar of Doraha and Taranjit Singh of village Todarpur. (HT File Photo)
The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal of Vishal Nagar of Doraha and Taranjit Singh of village Todarpur. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal of Vishal Nagar of Doraha and Taranjit Singh of village Todarpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jagveer Singh of Village Goh of Khanna. The complainant stated that the accused had been threatening him. The accused went online from their social networking sites and used derogatory remarks against him. He filed a complaint against the accused on November 3, 2023.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 177, 420, 506, 120-B of IPC section 67 of Information and Technology act has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bouncer, aide booked for threatening Khanna resident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On