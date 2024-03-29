Bouncer, aide booked for threatening Khanna resident

The Samrala police lodged an FIR against a bouncer and his aide for reportedly threatening a resident of Goh village in Khanna. The victim also alleged that the accused is operating a security agency without permission from the authorities. The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal of Vishal Nagar of Doraha and Taranjit Singh of village Todarpur. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal of Vishal Nagar of Doraha and Taranjit Singh of village Todarpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jagveer Singh of Village Goh of Khanna. The complainant stated that the accused had been threatening him. The accused went online from their social networking sites and used derogatory remarks against him. He filed a complaint against the accused on November 3, 2023.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 177, 420, 506, 120-B of IPC section 67 of Information and Technology act has been lodged against the accused.