Boys hostel of meritorious school in deplorable condition

Ludhiana Boys hostel rooms in the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students lie in a pitiable condition with broken window panes covered in dust and cobwebs. Even the washrooms in girls’ hostels are in a pathetic state and cry for renovation. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Since its establishment, the hostels of the school were only once renovated, and that too in 2014. The school receives a paltry sum of ₹46000 for its maintenance.

There are two buildings, an old one constructed in 1958 and a new structure constructed in 2014, comprising of five different blocks which collectively form the boys hostel.

A Class 12 student said, “Earlier during monsoon, we faced an issue of stagnant water in our hostel but our warden has done everything in his power to eliminate anything that causes us inconvenience.” He further mentioned that the condition of the K-block, not allotted to any of the students, is miserable and all the paint has peeled off. “These rooms, if renovated, could be used as study rooms or for organising sessions and other activities,” he added.

Gurmail Singh, warden of the boys hostel said, “We submitted a written letter to the Public Works Department but to no avail. The school has been managing on its own and the meagre amount which we receive gets entirely spent on maintaining appliances.”

Another Class 12 student complained about the overcrowding of students. He said, “In the new building, six boys are stuffed into one room and in the old one, two to four boys have to stay together. The washrooms in both the buildings are in poor condition with shaky tiles.”

One of the school staff, on the condition of anonymity, said that the school has requested a number of times to the meritorious society for funds, but no heed has been paid. Now, the school has turned to the corporate sector for its renovation.

On being questioned about the availability of funds, Harjinder Singh, district education officer (secondary) remarked, “The request for the release of ₹2.5 crore for the maintenance of the school and its hostels was forwarded to the director of public instructions (elementary) and the education secretary. Hopefully it will be released after elections.”