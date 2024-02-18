Brace up for fresh spell of rain, snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir

Meteorological office has predicted heavy to moderate snowfall in next couple of days due to the prevalence of strong Western Disturbance in the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive resh rain and snowfall from February 18. (HT File)

MeT office in its daily bulletin said that from Saturday, weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches towards late night.

On Sunday there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North, Northwestern, Central and South Kashmir, likely to result in the closure of roads in higher reaches of Kashmir Valley. .

From February 19 to 20, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places plains and lower reaches with possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam & districts of South Kashmir. On February 21, there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

MeT office said that Jammu region could also observe rain and snowfall in upper reaches.

The MeT office, in its advisory, said that there may be temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna & Razdan pass, Zojila, etc. Farmers are advised to withheld irrigation and fertiliser application and drain out excess water from fields during the above period.

Meanwhile J&K disaster management authority has issued an avalanche warning in several parts of J&K stating that an avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur in Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, all the weather stations in Kashmir witnessed above normal day temperature. Srinagar city recorded 15.5 °C, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded 13.2 and 7.9°C which is around six notches above normal temperature. Jammu on Saturday recorded 23.3°C while Leh in Ladakh observed 3.5°C during day.