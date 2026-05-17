Brain-dead Bhiwani man gives new lease of life to 3

A 28-year-old man from Haryana’s Bhiwani, who was declared brain-dead after a road accident caused by a pothole, gave a new lease of life to three patients after his family agreed to donate his organs. Organ donor Vishal (HT Photo)

The organ retrieval process of Vishal, who was employed with the Haryana irrigation department, was completed at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak early Saturday morning.

After the retrieval, green corridors were created by the Army and medical authorities from Rohtak to Delhi and Chandigarh for the swift transportation of his organs.

Vishal’s heart was sent to a hospital in Delhi at around 7.32 am and reached there within 45 minutes through a specially coordinated green corridor. His liver was transported by another Army team to Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi, while a third team airlifted one of his kidneys to the Army Hospital in Chandimandir near Chandigarh.

Officials said Vishal suffered severe head injuries in a road accident on May 13 while returning home from work on his motorcycle. According to family members, his bike reportedly slipped after hitting a pothole and he sustained a head injury.

He was initially taken to a private hospital before being shifted to PGIMS. Hospital officials said the family was counselled about organ donation and informed that a brain-dead person could save up to eight lives. After discussions with doctors, the family consented to donate Vishal’s organs.

PGIMS director S K Singhal said the necessary information was shared with state and national organ transplant organisations, following which the organs were allocated as per protocol.

Doctors said misconceptions regarding brain death often discourage organ donation. Medical experts clarified that brain death is legally and medically considered death, even if the heart continues beating temporarily with ventilator support. Vishal’s family members thanked the doctors and said his organs would help save several lives, which would be the “true tribute” to him.