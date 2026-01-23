Breakaway SAD faction announces outreach events from Jan 31

The breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Giani Harpreet Singh, on Tuesday, decided to launch workers’ mobilisation in Patiala, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar on January 31, February 7, and 13, besides planning to hold a political conference at Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib in March. The breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Giani Harpreet Singh, on Tuesday, decided to launch workers’ mobilisation in Patiala, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar on January 31, February 7, and 13, besides planning to hold a political conference at Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib in March.

The decisions were announced after a meeting of the faction held at the Chandigarh residence of former SAD MLA Gaganjit Singh Barnala. The meeting witnessed heated exchanges with Ajay Pal Singh Brar, who heads an organisation ‘Misl Sutlej’, asking the old faces in the faction to play a positive role.

The party, which came into existence on August 11 last year, also decided not to go for an alliance with ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organisation led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, but said it will make efforts to unite all panthic organisations.

SAD Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and ex-MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan pushed for an alliance with the Waris Punjab De outfit, which was opposed by other leaders in the faction.

It was decided that a coordination committee would be constituted to reach out to the panthic organisations to form a united front.

Referring to the possible tie-up, a senior leader of the faction, requesting anonymity, said that both Ayali and Jhundan were told to focus on their own party.

“They were told that their focus should be on their own party and not fend for the others,” the leader said.

Later, Giani Harpreet said that there was no need to single out a particular outfit at the moment.

“All (Sikh) panthic organisations can unite, and we will make efforts for that. There is no need for singling out a particular body now,” Giani Harpreet said, adding that things will start rolling when rallies begin.

He also announced that the faction will complete the process of making district presidents. The faction is being blamed for inaction since it came into existence last year.

According to secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala issues concerning Punjab, election for a new general house of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections, upliftment of Sikh institutions, autonomy of highest temporal seat Akal Takht, release of Sikh prisoners, disturbed law and orders in the state, rise of the gangsters, unsolvable drugs problem, scrapping of MGNERGA and issues related to the agriculture and state peasantry will be taken up in the public meetings.

Difference of opinion over steering committee

The top leadership of the faction, privy to the discussion during the meeting, said that there was a difference of opinion on the formation of a steering committee.

According to Wadala, a list of probable candidates will be handed over to the president for him to take a final call. “The committee will steer the political matters,” he said. On the contrary, Giani Harpreet said there is no need for a steering committee, and the faction will have a core committee on the pattern of SAD.

“We will not replicate the existing system, which is redundant,” Wadala said, adding that the decision of ‘one man one post’ will also be adopted in true spirit. This issue also faced resistance from a section of the faction leaders.