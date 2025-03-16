Breathing trouble at night? It could be sleep apnea, warns PGIMER, Chandigarh

Loud, persistent snoring, choking or gasping during sleep could be signs of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a serious sleep disorder that affects breathing during sleep due to airway blockage. When left untreated, obstructive sleep apnea can result in serious health complications, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, mental health issues, daytime fatigue and an increased risk of accidents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On Saturday, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) marked World Sleep Day by highlighting the dangers of OSA, a condition that impacts over a billion people worldwide.

Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, head of the ENT department, and Dr Sandeep Bansal, in-charge of the sleep lab at PGIMER, discussed the health implications of OSA. They explained that OSA was characterised by repeated episodes of partial or complete blockage of the upper airway during sleep.

These blockages cause pauses in breathing, known as apneas, which are often followed by gasping or choking as the body struggles to restore normal airflow. This disrupts sleep quality, reduces oxygen supply to vital organs and can severely impact overall health.

Stating that OSA affected approximately 1 billion people globally, the doctors highlighted that in India, the prevalence rate was around 11%.

Interestingly, men are twice as likely to suffer from the condition as women, though the risk for women increases after menopause. OSA also affects 1-5% of children between the ages of 2 and 8, but many cases go undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness.

When left untreated, OSA can result in serious health complications, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, mental health issues, daytime fatigue and an increased risk of accidents. The condition also significantly reduces the quality of life.

What are the risk factors

Several factors can increase the risk of developing OSA, including excess weight, especially around the neck, which can contribute to airway obstruction. Smoking and alcohol consumption can exacerbate the condition by relaxing airway muscles. Dr Bansal also mentioned that a genetic predisposition can make some individuals more susceptible to OSA, and middle-aged and older adults were particularly vulnerable.

Dr Bakshi and Dr Bansal highlighted the importance of recognising and addressing OSA, especially in children. Early recognition and treatment by minor interventions, such as adenotonsillectomy (a surgical procedure to remove enlarged tonsils and adenoids), can prevent the progression of sleep-disordered breathing and reduce the risk of several related health problems in adulthood.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, PGIMER doctors urged the public to be aware of the signs of OSA and seek professional help if necessary, as early diagnosis and treatment are critical to improving long-term health and quality of life.

Recognise the symptoms

Loud, persistent snoring

Episodes of choking or gasping during sleep

Excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue

Morning headaches

Difficulty concentrating, memory impairment

Mood disturbances, including irritability and depression

High blood pressure or other cardiovascular issues

Frequent nocturnal awakenings or restless sleep

Don’t leave it untreated

OSA can lead to serious health complications if not treated:

Cardiovascular disease: OSA is strongly linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and arrhythmias.

Metabolic disorders: Insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes are more common in OSA patients.

Mental health issues: Sleep deprivation can contribute to depression, anxiety and cognitive decline.

Daytime fatigue and accidents: Excessive sleepiness increases the risk of workplace and vehicular accidents.

Reduced quality of life: Poor sleep affects productivity, mood and overall well-being.