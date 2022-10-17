Bribery case: AIG Ashish Kapoor sent to judicial custody by Mohali court

A Mohali court on Monday sent assistant inspector general of police (AIG), Ashish Kapoor to judicial custody in Patiala jail after the vigilance bureau (VB) did not seek any further remand. On October 6, the vigilance arrested Kapoor for taking a bribe of ₹1 crore through different cheques. A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, Kapoor was last posted as the commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot. The court, however, allowed the plea of Kapoor to be sent to Patiala jail instead of Ropar jail.

“We got the details we wanted from him during his custody and thus we didn’t require his police remand any further. We didn’t contest his plea of sending him to judicial custody,” said a vigilance officer. Earlier, the VB had claimed that the receipts of the jewellery found in Kapoor’s locker were in the name of a Kurukshetra-based woman and were addressed to her Kurukshetra residence. Refuting the allegations, Ashish Kapoor claimed that the jewellery in his locker was purchased on his debit card from his salary account. The vigilance had produced the receipts as evidence of the jewellery amounting to ₹13 lakh weighing 400.14 gram which the Kurukshetra woman had received from the jeweller. Earlier the vigilance had produced statements of 11 witnesses in the court who claimed that they got cheques encashed that were allegedly taken by Kapoor from the Kurukshetra woman and her mother for dropping charges against them. Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Intelligence, Pawan Kumar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Harjinder Singh have also been nominated as accused in the FIR and the vigilance also arrested the ASI accused in the case.