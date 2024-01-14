Bribery case: Ludhiana patwari’s aide sent to two-day police remand

Arrested for accepting ₹6,000 bribe from a resident of Kohra village in lieu of land mutation work, the aide of a patwari was sent to two-day police remand on Saturday. The patwari’s aide was arrested for accepting ₹ 6,000 bribe from a resident of Kohra village in lieu of land mutation work. (HT File)

The accused identified as Ashok Kumar, an aide of revenue patwari Chamkour Singh, posted at Giaspura of Ludhiana.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The patwari had, however, managed to flee before the teams reached his office.

Complainant Rakesh Kumar had alleged that the patwari was demanding ₹6,000 from him for mutation of his newly purchased plot. On Friday, when his aide Ashok Kumar arrived to take the bribe, a vigilance team caught him red-handed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said efforts are on to arrest the patwari.