close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bribery case: Ludhiana patwari’s aide sent to two-day police remand

Bribery case: Ludhiana patwari’s aide sent to two-day police remand

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 14, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The revenue patwari Chamkour Singh, posted at Giaspura of Ludhiana, accused of taking the ₹6,000 bribe had, however, managed to flee before the teams reached his office.

Arrested for accepting 6,000 bribe from a resident of Kohra village in lieu of land mutation work, the aide of a patwari was sent to two-day police remand on Saturday.

The patwari’s aide was arrested for accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 bribe from a resident of Kohra village in lieu of land mutation work. (HT File)
The patwari’s aide was arrested for accepting 6,000 bribe from a resident of Kohra village in lieu of land mutation work. (HT File)

The accused identified as Ashok Kumar, an aide of revenue patwari Chamkour Singh, posted at Giaspura of Ludhiana.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The patwari had, however, managed to flee before the teams reached his office.

Complainant Rakesh Kumar had alleged that the patwari was demanding 6,000 from him for mutation of his newly purchased plot. On Friday, when his aide Ashok Kumar arrived to take the bribe, a vigilance team caught him red-handed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said efforts are on to arrest the patwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On