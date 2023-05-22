British Sikh entrepreneur among winners of UK’s icon awards

British Sikh entrepreneur Navjot Sawhney, founder of the ‘washing machine project’, providing low-income communities with accessible and sustainable washing solutions, is among 14 winners of the annual 21st Century Icon Awards in London. Sawhney won the “Sustainability Rising Star Award” for the ‘washing machine project’. (File Photo)

Sawhney won the “Sustainability Rising Star Award” for the ‘washing machine project’ and received the trophy at a ceremony on Friday from Ibukun Adebayo, group director, Sustainable Finance and Investment Strategy, London Stock Exchange Group. His eco-friendly hand-cranked washing machine project benefits families without access to an electric machine in underdeveloped countries and refugee camps.

“Since its creation in 2021, they have positively impacted the lives of over 30,000 people,” read the citation for the project, which has won several awards, including the British Prime Minister’s “Points of Light Award” in the past.

CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian woman fencer to qualify and compete at the Olympic Games, was awarded the “Competitive Sports Award”, and Indian-origin entrepreneurs Ashok Duppati and Dheeraj Siripurapu bagged the “Relentlessly Resolute Award”. Among other winners included the “Specialist Professional Award” for tech firm Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and the “Savvy Luxury Award” for Dr Tara Lalvani, founder of beauty brand Beautifect.