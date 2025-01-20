British Sikh groups disrupt some screenings of ‘Emergency’ in UK

British Sikh groups have organised protests against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’, disrupting the film’s screening at some cinemas in the UK during its opening weekend. Kangana Ranaut took to social media and posted a video expressing her gratitude and voicing her disappointment regarding the film’s reception in Punjab and among some Sikhs abroad (HT File)

The Sikh Press Association stated on social media that the film is seen as “anti-Sikh”. The protests have resulted in cancelled screenings in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, in the West Midlands region of England.

Community organisation Insight UK posted a video on its X showing protesters interrupting a screening of the film, directed by Ranaut who also essays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, at a cinema in Harrow, north-west London.

“Pro-Khalistan extremists storm Harrow cinema and attempt to stop the screening of ‘Emergency’,” states Insight UK.

Earlier, the Sikh PA had released a statement to register the group’s protest against the movie which covers the period of Emergency in India dating back to the 1970s.

“UK Sikhs are protesting at cinemas (sic) across the UK regarding today’s release of the film Emergency, a biopic of former India prime minister Indira Gandhi considered anti-Sikh propaganda,” the group stated on X in time for the film’s release on Friday.

“The film stars and was created by Kangana Ranaut, a notorious actress/politician in India, who pushes bigoted rhetoric about the minority Sikh-Punjabi community. Indira Gandhi was the PM who initiated the #SikhGenocide before her assassination,” the Sikh PA statement adds.

Meanwhile, Ranaut took to social media and posted a video expressing her gratitude and voicing her disappointment regarding the film’s reception in Punjab and among some Sikhs abroad.

Speaking in Hindi, Ranaut said: “On behalf of Zee Studio, Manikarnika Films, and all the members of Ease My Trip, I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You all gave so much love and respect to our film. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude. But, I still have some pain in my heart. Punjab. In the industry, it was said that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today is a day when my film is not even allowed to be released in Punjab. In the same way, some attacks are being carried out on people in Canada and Britain. Some people, some small-minded people have set this country on fire. And you and I are burning in this fire.”

The filmmakers have claimed an “impressive” start at the box office for the film, reportedly wrapping up its first weekend with ₹12.26 crore.