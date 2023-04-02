British tourist dies of electrocution in Chamba

A 71-year-old British tourist died of electrocution when he came in contact with a live wire while clicking photos at Baikunth Nagar near Dalhousie in Chamba district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Brown Ivan Dennis, a resident of Norwich City. The local police said that Davis along with his friend was visiting India on one-year tourist visa.

A British tourist died of electrocution when he came in contact with a live wire while clicking photos at Baikunth Nagar near Dalhousie in Chamba district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Brown Ivan Dennis, a resident of Norwich City. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They arrived in Banikhet near Dalhousie on March 31 and stayed in a hotel and were scheduled to leave for Dharamshala today.

Dalhousie deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hemant Thakur said that before leaving they climbed roof of an under-construction building for clicking photographs.

Dennis went too close to a transmission line and got in contact with a live wire. He died on the spot.

Locals informed the police about the incident after police have recorded statement of the deceased tourist’s companion and the taxi driver.

Thakur said that police have started inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and British Embassy is being informed.

Shepherd killed after being hit by shooting stone

Meanwhile, a shepherd was killed after being hit by shooting stones near Banikhet. The deceased has been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Dehgra village of Churah subdivision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

One dies in landslide

In another mishap, one person died after being buried under debris following a landslide in Salooni subdivision of Chamba.

The deceased has been identified as Devi Prasad, a resident of Jakhral village. The incident took place late on Saturday night. Locals launched a rescue operation soon after the landslide struck and rushed the victim to a local hospital where he was declared dead, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director of the State Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).