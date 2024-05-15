BRO breaks through key 2.79-km Sungal tunnel on Akhnoor-Poonch highway

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday achieved a significant feat, breaking through a 2.79-km long tunnel at Sungal on the strategic Akhnoor-Poonch national highway (NH144A), officials said. BRO staff members celebrating the break-through at the Sungal tunnel, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)

Called the “golden arc road”, the road is a very old and highly strategic 200-km stretch, which connects South Kashmir to the western part. It connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch.

“The construction of a pivotal infrastructure project National Highway 144A connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone today as the breakthrough ceremony for the Sungal Tunnel took place,” a defence spokesperson said.

DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, witnessed the breakthrough ceremony. “The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway,” he said.

The tunnel spanning an impressive 2,790 metres is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

There are four major tunnels in this stretch viz Kandi Tunnel, Sungal Tunnel, Naushera Tunnel and Bhimber Gali Tunnel.

Earlier on January 28, breakthrough was achieved for the Nowshera tunnel providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch. The progress of the NH has taken pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026.

During his address, Srinivasan mentioned that BRO was spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centres in the Jammu-Poonch region.

The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years.

On being asked about defence infrastructure along LoC, DGBR said it was a continuous process and BRO was committed towards strengthening it by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LoC and LAC.