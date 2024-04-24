BRO opens strategic Leh-Manali national highway after 5 months

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the Leh-Manali national highway, restoring road connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel restoring connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh after five months of closure due to snowfall in winter. (HT Photo)

With the onset of winter and snow accumulation, the highway remains closed from November.

“The entire snow-clearance operation was executed by 111 RCC/753 BRTF under Project Himank of BRO, in Ladakh region and 70 RCC/38 BRTF under Project Deepak in Himachal Pradesh,” said an official.

This challenging operation commenced simultaneously from two ends by snow-clearance teams, comprising skilled manpower and state-of-the-art machines.

Snow-clearance teams, comprising skilled manpower and state-of-the-art machines, undertook the challenging operation. (HT Photo)

Project Deepak undertook the operation from Manali to Sarchu (border of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) and Project Himank clearing the highway from Leh to Sarchu. “The teams worked in extremely challenging conditions, battling snow storms and treacherous weather conditions in the high-altitude areas, clearing the national highway and negotiating four important passes, including the Baralacha La (15,910 ft), Nakee La (15,547 ft), Lachung La (16,616 ft) and Tanglang La (17,482 ft),” said officials.

A BRO vehicle plying through a stretch that was cleared on the Leh-Manali highway. (HT Photo)

As the two snow-clearance teams converged at Sarchu on the inter-project boundary, a golden handshake ceremony was organised on Tuesday in the presence of the chief engineers of Project Himank and Project Deepak besides administrative officials. “The ribbon was cut by a local child and the road was declared open for traffic. The ceremony was graced by Col Amit Sakhre of Project Himank, Col KS Lavana (Commander 753 Task Force), Leh additional deputy commissioner Gulam Mohammad among others,” the official said.

Project Deepak chief engineer Navin Kumar, 38 Task Force commander and Lahaul-Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary and BRO and civil administration officials from Himachal Pradesh were also present.