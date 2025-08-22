Brother, cousin held for murder of UP girl whose body was found in Karnal

A day after an Uttar Pradesh girl was allegedly found murdered in Karnal’s Indri area, police on Thursday said that they have arrested her brother Rehan and a cousin Farman for the crime. Both of them were arrested from Shamli and brought to Karnal on Wednesday and appeared in front of a magistrate on Thursday. Both have been sent to police remand. Accused in police custody in Karnal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Indri DSP Satish Gautam said the deceased was a 21-year-old adult and not 17-year-old as suspected earlier by police teams and was divorced, while her elder sister was preparing for her re-marriage.

Indri DSP Satish Gautam said that following a probe by CIA-1 unit and other teams, it came to fore that Rehan suspected that his sister was in an illicit relationship.

“Rehan was upset about the fact and had an altercation with her. He asked his cousin Farman, who drives a mini truck for a living, to help him to take her to Ludhiana. During questioning, Rehan confessed that they left from Shamli in the truck and had a fight somewhere between Karnal and Kurukshetra, after which he strangled her with a piece of cloth out of rage,” the DSP said.

On being asked about the head injury, Gautam said, “They threw the body along the roadside in Umarpur village from their vehicle that led to the injury. The accused are under remand for further probe and other relatives are also being questioned.”