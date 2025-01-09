Brother held for murder of elderly couple in Bathinda

The Bathinda district police have arrested 58-year-old Bikram Singh on charges of murdering his elder brother Gias Singh (66) and his wife Amarjit Kaur (62). The Bathinda district police have arrested 58-year-old Bikram Singh on charges of murdering his elder brother Gias Singh (66) and his wife Amarjit Kaur (62). (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The elderly couple was found brutally murdered at their residence in Badyala village near Rampura town of Bathinda on Monday night.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Thursday said that the investigation led to the conclusion that the accused committed the crime over a property dispute.

“Bikram had a strained relationship with his brother over the division of agricultural land at the village. Probe states that in 2018 too Bikram had a tiff with his brother,” said the SSP.

Investigators said that the accused first hit Amarjit with bricks on her head and then he hid himself in Gias’s residence.

“Bikram’s house is located just next to Gias. After killing Amarjit when she was alone at home, the accused waited for Gias and attacked him fatally,” added Kondal.

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said that during questioning, Bikram revealed that he ransacked the victim’s house to give the impression that the crime was the handiwork of robbers.

“Detailed probe cracked the ruthless crime within two days,” he added.

The couple’s son is working in Delhi. The son had alerted villagers when his parents did not respond to repeated phone calls on January 6.

A group of villagers reached the house to find the elderly couple killed and informed the police where they found bodies lying in a pool of blood.