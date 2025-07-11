Brother- sister nabbed with 550gm heroin in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested brother-sister duo with 550 grams of heroin worth ₹70 lakh at a check post at Jammu’s Balol district late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. The arrested duo with police in Jammu on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police station Miran Sahib, Jammu, achieved a major breakthrough by apprehending two drug peddlers during routine check at Balol leading to the recovery of a large quantity of heroin (Chitta),” said a police spokesperson.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 550 grams of heroin worth ₹70 lakh, he added. A scooty was also seized.

The arrested were identified as Gurjeet Singh and his sister Navneet Kour of Tanda village in RS Pura sector.

“They are siblings, and their interrogation is expected to provide further leads on the supply chain and distribution network,” said the spokesperson.

In this regard, FIR No. 91/2025 has been registered at Miran Sahib police station under sections 8, 21, 22, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act.

The operation was led by Miran Sahib SHO, inspector Jai Paul Sharma, and PSI Ajesh Singh Jamwal.

Additionally, a financial investigation has been initiated to trace the proceeds of illegal narcotic trade and take appropriate legal action. It is pertinent to mention here that the siblings mother Rajinder Kour has been already arrested by Punjab Police in June this year in a drug peddling case registered at Shiata police station in Amritsar.