Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two brothers stabbed in Panchkula’s Indira Colony

Two brothers stabbed in Panchkula’s Indira Colony

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 15, 2023 12:59 AM IST

The injured duo has been identified as Gautam and Akash; their brother, Ravi, also suffered minor injuries in the attack; the victims are residents of Indira Colony.

Two brothers sustained stab injuries after being attacked in Indira Colony, Sector 17, on Thursday night over an old enmity.

The injured brothers at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Thursday night. (HT)
The injured brothers at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Thursday night. (HT)

The injured duo has been identified as Gautam and Akash. Their brother, Ravi, also suffered minor injuries in the attack. The victims are residents of Indira Colony.

Sharing details, police officials said Gautam was stabbed in the arm, while Akash sustained a stab wound in the thigh after a group of men, with whom they are said to have shared an old enmity, attacked them. Ravi was attacked by the group after he tried to intervene.

In his complaint, Gautam, who works as a sanitation worker, told the police that Akash had on July 13 come home injured after a knife was stabbed in his thigh.

Soon after he reached home, the accused, identified as Abhyaas, Gloda, Umesh Gurpreet, Bheem, Dinesh, Pradyuman and other identified persons, barged into their house and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

The group also allegedly brandished a country made pistol at the victims and threatened to kill them before fleeing.

A case under Sections 148, 149 (both rioting), 323, 324 (both assault), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out