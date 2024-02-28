 BSEH exams: 13 cases of impersonation detected in 2 days - Hindustan Times
BSEH exams: 13 cases of impersonation detected in 2 days

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 29, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Board chairman VP Yadav said 1,484 exam centres have been established for the board exams, which will conclude on April 2

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams for Class 10 and 12 commenced from Tuesday and five cases of cheating came to the fore on the second day of exams.

As per the timetable released by the board, the Class 10 or secondary examination began on February 27 and will end on March 26, 2024, and Class 12 or senior secondary examination began on February 27 and will end on April 2, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the timetable released by the board, the Class 10 or secondary examination began on February 27 and will end on March 26, 2024, and Class 12 or senior secondary examination began on February 27 and will end on April 2, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Board chairman VP Yadav said 1,484 exam centres have been established for the board exams, which will conclude on April 2.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“This time, the question papers have features like alpha numeric code, QR code and hidden security. If any student or teacher tries to click a photo of the question paper, we can find out from where the paper got leaked.

“At least 13 cases of cheating or impersonation came to the fore in the first two days,” he added.

