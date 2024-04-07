 BSF, Fazilka cops make joint strategy to curb arms, drugs smuggling - Hindustan Times
BSF, Fazilka cops make joint strategy to curb arms, drugs smuggling

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 07, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The meeting was held at a forward post under the chairpersonship of DC with BSF top brass and district police officials

The Fazilka administration, in association with the Border Security Force (BSF) and police, formulated a joint strategy to curb arms and drug smuggling along the international border ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

“Measures have been devised and have been implemented already to stop/curb any illegal activity by unscrupulous elements to influence forthcoming elections and to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere,” Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal said after a meeting.

The meeting was held at a forward post under the chairpersonship of DC with BSF top brass and district police officials. BSF commandant M Prasad and SSP Fazilka Pragya Jain were present at the meeting.

SSP Jain said that all the agencies are working in tandem, and relevant information is being shared with concerned authorities for prompt action.

Later, a flag march was also conducted in border villages by police and BSF as confidence-building measures.

