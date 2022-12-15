BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 2.65kg heroin
Published on Dec 15, 2022 08:00 PM IST
The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel posted at the border heard the buzzing sound of the Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory near Barike village in Fazilka district
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt on Thursday as it recovered 2.65 kg of heroin, which was air dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka district.
A person has been also apprehended in this regard and a detailed search of the area is underway.
In a release, BSF claimed that troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of the Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory near Barike village. They also tried to intercept the drone by fire. The whole area was cordoned off, while police and concerned sister agencies were informed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics