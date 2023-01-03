Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF guns down armed Pakistani intruder near Line of Control in Amritsar

BSF guns down armed Pakistani intruder near Line of Control in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 11:07 AM IST

The intruder, who was carrying a pump action gun, was shot down by security personnel of the 73 Battalion after he continued approaching towards the Indian side despite being warned

Border Security Force personnel walk along a fence at the India-Pakistan border on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab. (AFP File Photo)
Border Security Force personnel walk along a fence at the India-Pakistan border on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down an armed man who was trying to approach the barbed wire fence in the Indian territory from the Pakistani side after crossing the ‘zero line’ near the Channa border outpost along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said on Tuesday.

The intruder, who was carrying a pump action gun, was shot down by security personnel of the 73 Battalion after he continued approaching towards the Indian side despite being warned, BSF officials said.

“On 3 January 2023, during morning hours, alert Border Security Force troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani armed miscreant ahead of border fencing, in the area falling near bordering Village – Dariya Mansoor in Amritsar,” a BSF spokesperson said.

He added, “The troopers challenged the miscreant, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self defence, killing him on the spot.”

Also Read:Pak drone, 1kg heroin seized in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

“Upon searching, a gun was found near the body of the Pakistani miscreant. Extensive search of the area is in progress. Vigilant BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to enter into Indian territory,” the official said.

Another BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named, said investigation is on to ascertain whether the intruder was a terrorist or a smugger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out