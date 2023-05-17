Punjab: 15.5kg of heroin dropped by Pakistani drone seized in Amritsar

The Border Security Force recovered 15.5kg of heroin after intercepting a drone flying into India airspace from Pakistan along the border in Punjab on Wednesday. The Border Security Force recovered 15.5kg of heroin after intercepting a drone flying into India airspace from Pakistan along the border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

A senior BSF officer said that the personnel fired at the rogue drone at Kakkar village in Amritsar district.

During a search, two packets weighing a total of 15.5kg of heroin were recovered.

The seizure comes on the day of a crucial meeting of the BSF and Punjab Police’s senior officials in Amritsar. The meeting has been called to discuss the threat of drones being used to push in arms, drugs and explosives from across the border.

Punjab shares an over 500-km front with Pakistan that is guarded by the BSF and drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) taking flight from that country into India with drugs and arms and ammunition payloads have become a matter of concern for security agencies over the past four years.